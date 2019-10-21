Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Inks extension with Pacers

Sabonis and the Pacers agreed to terms Monday on a four-year, $77 million extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Sabonis and the Pacers were "far apart" in contract negotiations, but the two sides apparently closed the gap, as Sabonis nets a big pay raise just days before the extension deadline. After re-tooling the roster over the summer, the Pacers are expected to start Sabonis alongside Myles Turner, though the long-term viability of that rather unorthodox pairing remains to be seen.