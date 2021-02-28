Sabonis supplied 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds Saturday in a 110-107 loss to the Knicks.

Sabonis' 10 shot attempts marked the lowest he's logged during a matchup across 12 games in February. Sabonis has supplied an excellent month of production despite the Pacers winning only four of their given matchups. He averaged 22.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists en route to securing his second All-Star nomination.