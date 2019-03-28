Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Keeps cleaning glass

Sabonis scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 107-99 loss to the Thunder.

It's his fourth straight game with double-digit boards, while Sabonis' 18 points was more than the rest of the Pacers bench combined. The third-year big has been one of the best sixth men in the league all season, and he should remain productive over the final seven games as Indiana tries to stay ahead of Boston for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.