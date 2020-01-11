Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Late scratch
Sabonis has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Bulls due to a left knee injury, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The Pacers originally reported that Sabonis had been cleared to play, but ultimately changed their minds about 30 minutes later. They will opt to err on the side of caution, which means T.J. Warren, Doug McDermott, and T.J. Leaf should all see some extra run at power forward.
