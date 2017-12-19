Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Leads bench with 18 points Monday

Sabonis scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 112-111 loss to Boston.

The center filled out his stat line rather nicely with seven rebounds to go along with his bench-leading 18 points on Monday. Sabonis, who is averaging career-highs in points (12.4) and rebounds (8.3), has taken a giant leap forward in his game from year one to year two. Aside from providing a solid source of bench scoring, Sabonis is leading the Pacers on the boards with those 8.3 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game.