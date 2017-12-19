Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Leads bench with 18 points Monday

Sabonis scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 112-111 loss to Boston.

The center filled out his stat line rather nicely with seven rebounds to go along with his bench-leading 18 points on Monday. Sabonis, who is averaging career-highs in points (12.4) and rebounds (8.3), has taken a giant leap forward in his game from year one to year two. Aside from providing a solid source of bench scoring, Sabonis is leading the Pacers on the boards with those 8.3 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories