Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Leads charge against Lakers
Sabonis scored a game-high 26 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 105-102 win over the Lakers.
The fourth-year big took advantage of Anthony Davis' absence due to an ankle injury and exploited a Lakers frontcourt that was forced to start Jared Dudley at the four. Sabonis' double-double streak now stands at 13 straight games, a stretch during which he's averaging 17.0 points, 13.3 boards, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor.
