Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Leads Indiana with 27 points
Sabonis scored 27 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds and two assists during the Pacers' 110-119 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.
Sabonis was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate last season and, judging by this performance, he shouldn't have problems settling into his new role as a starter after inking a four-year extension earlier this week. The Lithuanian big man should offer decent upside as he can make quite an impact in the paint on both ends of the court. The Pacers will visit the Cavaliers on Saturday.
