Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Leads second unit in scoring

Sabonis generated 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 FT), eight boards, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 129-121 win over the Hawks.

Sabonis has been overshadowed by starting center Myles Turner of late, but the backup big man saw more minutes of the two Wednesday and produced the better stat line. While he's cooled off to some extent from his hot start to the season, Sabonis has still validated his status as a must-roster player with averages of 13.3 points (on 58.4 percent shooting from the floor), 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.3 minutes per game thus far in December.