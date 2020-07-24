Sabonis (foot) is leaving the Orlando bubble to seek treatment from a specialist regarding his plantar fasciitis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Word first emerged Monday that Sabonis was dealing with a foot injury when coach Nate McMillan noted that the big man hadn't been able to put any weight on his foot over the prior two-to-three days. He hasn't been able to do anything since then, and it become apparent recently that the injury could put his status for the restart in jeopardy. It's unclear how long Sabonis will be outside of the bubble, but at this point, it seems unlikely he'll be back and ready in time for the Pacers' first seeding game Aug. 1 against the 76ers.