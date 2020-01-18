Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Limited by foul trouble
Sabonis had eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 116-114 win over the Timberwolves.
Sabonis finished with as many fouls (five) as boards and more turnovers (five) than dimes while logging a season-low 26 minutes and matching season lows in scoring and rebounding. He has been dealing with some knee soreness of late but wasn't listed on the injury report prior to this one, though fantasy owners may still want to keep track of his status heading into Sunday's matchup versus the Nuggets.
