Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Listed as starting center Wednesday
Sabonis, with Myles Turner (elbow) ruled out, is listed as the Pacers' starting center for Wednesday's contest against the Heat, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Sabonis has started eight games this season, which also came while Turner was sidelined. In those starts, Sabonis averaged 12.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
