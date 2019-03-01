Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Listed out vs. Magic
Sabonis (ankle) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Magic.
As expected, given that he was in line to miss multiple games while recovering from a sprained left ankle, Sabonis will not dress for Saturday's game against Orlando. Fortunately for the Pacers, they don't play again until Tuesday, giving Sabonis an extra day off to recover. He should be considered questionable to return by then.
