Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Logs 22 points off bench in win
Sabonis recorded 22 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds and one blocked shot in 27 minutes during Saturday's 125-86 win over the Bulls.
It's not a surprise to see Sabonis get additional minutes in this matchup, as the Pacers chose to rest Myles Turner once the game got out of hand. Even in non-blowout games, Saboniis has been effective in the second unit, averaging 12 points and eight rebounds in 36 games this season. Sabonis could be acceptable as a DFS tournament option but in seasonal formats, he only warrants ownership in leagues with 14 or more teams.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores career-high 24 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Near double-double off bench•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Fills box score in victory•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...