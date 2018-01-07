Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Logs 22 points off bench in win

Sabonis recorded 22 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds and one blocked shot in 27 minutes during Saturday's 125-86 win over the Bulls.

It's not a surprise to see Sabonis get additional minutes in this matchup, as the Pacers chose to rest Myles Turner once the game got out of hand. Even in non-blowout games, Saboniis has been effective in the second unit, averaging 12 points and eight rebounds in 36 games this season. Sabonis could be acceptable as a DFS tournament option but in seasonal formats, he only warrants ownership in leagues with 14 or more teams.