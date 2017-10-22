Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Logs double-double in Saturday's start

Sabonis finished with 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 loss to the Heat.

Sabonis started in place of Myles Turner (neck/concussion), and the sophomore big man held his own down low. However, even if Turner remains sidelined a little longer, a repeat effort against a tough Timberwolves defense on Tuesday is unlikely for Sabonis.