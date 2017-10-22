Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Logs double-double in Saturday's start
Sabonis finished with 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 loss to the Heat.
Sabonis started in place of Myles Turner (neck/concussion), and the sophomore big man held his own down low. However, even if Turner remains sidelined a little longer, a repeat effort against a tough Timberwolves defense on Tuesday is unlikely for Sabonis.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: To start at center Friday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Drops 16 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Posts double-double in Tuesday's preseason win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will be rested Monday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Traded to Pacers•
-
Thunder's Domantas Sabonis: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....