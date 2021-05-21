Sabonis accrued 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's 142-115 loss to the Wizards.

Although Sabonis turned in an excellent performance, it wasn't enough to offset the Wizards' overwhelming offensive output. Without Caris LeVert, the Pacers simply didn't have enough offensive potency in the play-in tournament, and Sabonis couldn't handle the load on his own.