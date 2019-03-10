Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Making return Sunday

Sabonis (ankle) will play Sunday against the 76ers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Sabonis went through a full practice Saturday, and he'll make his return Sunday after missing the previous five contests. Prior to the injury, Sabonis had averaged 13.8 points, 9.4 boards and 2.6 assists in 24.9 minutes per game over his previous 10 contests.

