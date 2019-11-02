Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Massive double-double in win

Sabonis supplied 18 points (9-15 FG), 17 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 102-95 win over the Cavaliers.

Sabonis stepped up with Myles Turner (ankle) sidelined, shifting to the starting center role but still spending plenty of minutes at power forward alongside rookie big man Goga Bitadze. Sabonis was superb on the glass and held his own defensively, but given his limitations as a rim protector and how well Bitadze fared in this one, Sabonis seems likely to spend significant time at power forward even while Turner is out. Regardless of position, Sabonis is a solid statistical contributor, offering steady production as a scorer, rebounder, and dimer.