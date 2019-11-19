Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Massive line in Monday's win

Sabonis supplied 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 115-86 win over the Nets.

Sabonis was able to give it a go despite dealing with a bruised right hip. Moreover, he contributed across multiple categories and turned in a terrific line without needing to log heavy minutes. Sabonis will now have several days to rest and recover in advance of Saturday's matchup versus the Magic.