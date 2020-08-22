Sabonis (foot) hasn't been able to engage in any basketball activities for the past six weeks and there is "no expectation" that he'll re-join the active roster if the Pacers are still alive following his quarantine period, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Even though Sabonis will be joining his teammate shortly, we shouldn't expect him to play any time soon, if at all, even if the Pacers advance. His plantar fasciitis issue sounds like it's severe, so he would have to make significant progress to even practice with the team, let alone compete in games. More information on Sabonis' recovery may become available once team doctors are able to continue assessing him.