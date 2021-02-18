Sabonis delivered 36 points (13-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and a block across 46 minutes in Wednesday's win at Minnesota.

Sabonis recorded his third triple-double of the season while also posting a season-best in scoring and his third-best rebounding output. Sabonis has been a stat-stuffing machine this season and is averaging 23.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in nine appearances during the current month.