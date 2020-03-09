Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nabs 17 boards

Sabonis tallied 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's win over the Mavericks.

Sabonis, who's 17 boards were marked his best night on the glass since Dec. 23, led the Pacers in both points and rebounds during Sunday's close win. Moreover, he notched his 50th double-double of the season, continuing his excellent season. Through 61 games, the fourth-year center's averaging 18.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 34.7 minutes per game, all of which are career-bests.