Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nabs 17 boards
Sabonis tallied 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's win over the Mavericks.
Sabonis, who's 17 boards were marked his best night on the glass since Dec. 23, led the Pacers in both points and rebounds during Sunday's close win. Moreover, he notched his 50th double-double of the season, continuing his excellent season. Through 61 games, the fourth-year center's averaging 18.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 34.7 minutes per game, all of which are career-bests.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Returns to form•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Six turnovers, inefficient in loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Puts up another double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: One assist shy of triple-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Narrowly misses triple-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Delivers strong double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...