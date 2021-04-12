Sabonis scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies.

Sabonis lagged behind both Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert in terms of scoring, but was excellent in other areas. He reeled in 15 rebounds for the second consecutive game, and has recorded double-digit boards in seven straight games. Sabonis narrowly missed out on his seventh triple-double of the season, but remains a strong contributor across all counting stat categories.