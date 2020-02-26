Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Narrowly misses triple-double
Sabonis accumulated 21 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds and nine assists across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-80 win over Charlotte.
Sabonis led the Pacers in scoring for the second game in a row, though his 14-point effort Sunday came with Indiana finding itself on the wrong end of a 127-81 loss to the Raptors. The Pacers nearly became the first team in NBA history to lose by 40 points and then win by 40 points in back-to-back games, but Charlotte kept things competitive enough in the fourth quarter to prevent that from happening. Logging a massive plus-39 during his time on the floor, Sabonis was one assist shy of his fifth triple-double of the season.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Delivers strong double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Quiet in All-Star debut•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Another triple-double in close loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Triple-double in tough loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sniffs triple-double in loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Heroic effort falls short•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...