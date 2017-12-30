Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Near double-double off bench

Sabonis supplied 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 28 minutes in Friday's 119-107 loss to the Bulls.

The second-year big man continues to thrive on the second unit, with Friday's point total leading the Pacers' bench and serving as his fifth double-digit scoring effort in the last eight games. Sabonis has also brought in between seven and nine rebounds in six of those contests, and he continues to be serviceable source of assists on many nights. With playing time that's typically in the upper teens at a minimum, Sabonis remains a very viable option for those in deeper leagues and as a typically low-cost DFS option.