Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nears triple-double in victory
Sabonis turned in 13 points (4-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 win over the Wizards.
Sabonis amassed a superb stat line before fouling out while showing no signs of being slowed by the calf injury that kept him out of the last two contests. He drew the start at center in this one with Myles Turner (ankle) still sidelined and Goga Bitadze returning to a reserve role, but regardless of position Sabonis has proven himself to be an offensive hub and a hound on the boards.
