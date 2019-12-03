Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nears triple-double in win
Sabonis generated 18 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds and eight assists across 29 minutes in Monday's win over Memphis.
Sabonis keeps chugging away, recording his fifth-straight double-double and 15th of the season. Apart from his continued inability to produce on the defensive side of the ball, the only concerning aspect of Sabonis' game this year is his woeful shooting from behind the arc. After shooting 52.9 percent from distance last year, Sabonis' hitting just 23.8 percent of his threes this year, while taking 1.2 per game. If he's able to tick it up towards his career-long mark of 33.3 percent, the big man will improve his already dynamic offensive game even more.
