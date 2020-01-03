Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nears triple-double
Sabonis turned in 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Nuggets.
Sabonis came awfully close to logging a triple-double while contributing across every category except threes. Moreover, he matched his career high in assists, as the Pacers continue to run a large portion of the offense through him.
