Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nears triple-double

Sabonis turned in 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Sabonis came awfully close to logging a triple-double while contributing across every category except threes. Moreover, he matched his career high in assists, as the Pacers continue to run a large portion of the offense through him.