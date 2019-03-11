Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nine points in return
Sabonis made his return to action Sunday against the Sixers, scoring nine points (1-7 FG, 7-12 FT) to go with six rebounds and six assists.
Sabonis missed the previous five games with an ankle injury, and while he looked a little rusty, he was able to get to the line 12 times, while adding his usual contributions on the glass. The Gonzaga product will maintain his role as the Pacers' first big man off the bench down the stretch, and he'll be in the conversation for the Sixth Man of the Year award.
