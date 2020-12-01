Sabonis said Monday that he's fully healthy after battling a foot injury at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Sabonis joined the Pacers in the Orlando bubble, but he was dealing with plantar fasciitis and eventually departed the bubble to seek treatment. The Pacers haven't said much about the injury over the last few months, but it appears Sabonis is back to full health and will be ready when the season tips off later this month. The fifth-year big man is coming off of the best season of his career. In 62 games, he averaged 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and shot 54.0 percent from the field while making his first All-Star Game appearance.