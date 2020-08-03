Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said Sunday that Sabonis (foot) is "a ways away" from returning to game action, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

Sabonis still hasn't returned to the NBA bubble in Orlando after leaving more than a week ago to seek treatment for the plantar fasciitis he has been experiencing in his left foot, and the team has yet to offer a formal update on his condition. At this stage, Sabonis looks to be more week-to-week than day-to-day in his recovery from the injury, and it's entirely possible he won't be ready to make his debut in Orlando until the postseason, if at all.