Sabonis scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

Sabonis wasn't at his most efficient from the field, and a slight downturn in scoring was the result. However, he reached double-digit boards for the seventh time in his last nine games. Sabonis has also continued to produce defensively, as he's averaging 2.1 steals in that same nine-game span.