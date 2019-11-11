Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Notches another big double-double

Sabonis tallied 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 109-102 win over the Magic.

After shaking off a calf injury that kept him sidelined for two games, Sabonis has shifted over from power forward to center while Myles Turner (ankle) has remained sidelined. Turner's absence has freed up a few more minutes for Sabonis, who has also benefited from a heightened role as a playmaker. In addition to providing his usual strong work on the glass, Sabonis has notched 20 assists over the past three games, handily surpassing his output from his other five outings this season (13).