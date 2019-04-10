Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Now available to play

Sabonis (ankle) has been upgraded to available to play for Wednesday's regular season finale against the Hawks.

Sabonis was among the group of key players that was initially listed as out for Wednesday's game, but the latest injury report shows the big man as available. However, given that this is still a meaningless game for the Pacers, Sabonis likely won't take on a full workload Wednesday night.

