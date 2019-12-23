Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Officially cleared
Sabonis (hip) will play Monday against Toronto.
Sabonis was deemed probable for Monday's matchup due to a sore left hip, and as expected, he's been cleared to take the court. He's averaging 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his last five matchups.
