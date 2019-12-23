Play

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Officially cleared

Sabonis (hip) will play Monday against Toronto.

Sabonis was deemed probable for Monday's matchup due to a sore left hip, and as expected, he's been cleared to take the court. He's averaging 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his last five matchups.

More News
Our Latest Stories