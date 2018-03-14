Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Officially questionable Thursday

Sabonis (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Raptors, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

X-rays on Sabonis' left ankle, which he sprained during Tuesday's contest in Philly, came back clean. That said, he's still dealing with enough pain to mark him as questionable for Thursday's contest. If he ends up missing the game, Trevor Booker and Al Jefferson are candidates to see extra run.