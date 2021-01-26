Sabonis (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

As expected, after a clean MRI on Tuesday, Sabonis is listed as questionable for Wednesday's action. If he's forced to sit out, the Pacers would lose one of their two main hubs of offense -- the other being Malcolm Brogdon. That could funnel the ball into the hands of Jeremy Lamb more often, and JaKarr Sampson and Doug McDermott could see more minutes.