Sabonis (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
As expected, after a clean MRI on Tuesday, Sabonis is listed as questionable for Wednesday's action. If he's forced to sit out, the Pacers would lose one of their two main hubs of offense -- the other being Malcolm Brogdon. That could funnel the ball into the hands of Jeremy Lamb more often, and JaKarr Sampson and Doug McDermott could see more minutes.
