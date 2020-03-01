Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: One assist shy of triple-double
Sabonis registered 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 42 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win at Cleveland.
Sabonis was just one assist away from a triple-double for the second time in his last three outings, but the Lithuanian big man arguably had the best month of his career in February. The first-time All-Star ended February with averages of 19.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 56.4 percent from the field in 12 games.
