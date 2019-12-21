Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: One rebound short of double-double
Sabonis totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's win over Sacramento.
Sabonis continues his excellent season despite seeing his double-double streak snapped at 13 games. He thoroughly won his matchup against Nemanja Bjelica and led all Pacers' players in net rating with a plus-24 mark. The fourth-year center's established himself as one of, if not the best center in the Eastern Conference. Through 26 appearances, Sabonis' averaging of 18.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 34.3 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Leads charge against Lakers•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Extends double-double streak•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Two dimes shy of triple-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Career night on glass•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Posts 19 points, 15 boards•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nears triple-double in win•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...