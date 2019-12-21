Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: One rebound short of double-double

Sabonis totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's win over Sacramento.

Sabonis continues his excellent season despite seeing his double-double streak snapped at 13 games. He thoroughly won his matchup against Nemanja Bjelica and led all Pacers' players in net rating with a plus-24 mark. The fourth-year center's established himself as one of, if not the best center in the Eastern Conference. Through 26 appearances, Sabonis' averaging of 18.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 34.3 minutes.