Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Friday
Sabonis (illness) is out Friday against the Magic, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sabonis was previously questionable, but is too sick to play. In his stead, Kyle O'Quinn should see extra run and could be a viable low-cost DFS option.
