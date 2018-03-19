Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Monday and Wednesday
Sabonis (ankle) will miss both Monday's game against the Lakers, as well as Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans, Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Sabonis had already been ruled out Monday, so this is simply another game being tacked on to his streak of absences. That makes Friday's tilt with the Clippers his next opportunity to take the court, though coach Nate McMillan wouldn't guarantee that his big man would be able to take the floor then. Look for Sabonis to attempt to ramp up his activity over the coming few days and his eventual availability will hinge on how the ankle responds. Al Jefferson and Trevor Booker should continue to see added minutes in the frontcourt in the meantime.
