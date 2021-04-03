Sabonis will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Spurs, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

The absence will mark Sabonis' first missed game of the season. He sprained his left ankle in Friday's game against the Hornets. As a result, Look for Doug McDermott and JaKarr Sampson to see increased roles at power forward. The big man's next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the Bulls.