Sabonis (back) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Pistons.
Sabonis' absence will mark his third consecutive game missed due to a sore lower back. As a result, Goga Bitzadze (ankle) and Jakarr Sampson figure to be in line for increased workloads. However, the former is listed on the injury report as questionable. Sabonis' next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Magic.
