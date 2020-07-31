Sabonis (foot) will not play Saturday against the 76ers.
Sabonis left the bubble to seek treatment for plantar fasciitis, and he is yet to return. It's unclear when or if he'll rejoin the team in the bubble. In his stead, Myles Turner should see extra offensive responsibilities, while more minutes could go to the likes of Doug McDermott and JaKarr Sampson.
