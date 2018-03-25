Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Sunday vs. Heat

Updating a previous report, Sabonis (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Heat.

Sabonis was originally expected to make a return to the lineup after missing the last five games with a sprained ankle, but he apparently tweaked the ankle once again during pregame warmups and will now have to miss yet another contest. It's unclear if the tweak will ultimately result in him missing more games beyond Sunday, so continue to monitor his status ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors. Trevor Booker and Al Jefferson should continue to cover his minutes in the frontcourt.