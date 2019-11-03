Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Sunday
Sabonis (calf) is out for Sunday's contest against Chicago, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Sabonis reportedly suffered the left calf bruise during Friday's win over the Cavaliers when he posted a monstrous double-double of 18 points and 17 rebounds. As a result, the center will have to sit Sunday's contest out and watch from the sidelines. With Myles Turner (ankle) also sidelined versus the Bulls, Goga Bitadze will start at center Sunday and likely see more minutes than usual.
