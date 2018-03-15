Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Thursday, Saturday
Sabonis (ankle) will miss both Thursday's contest against the Raptors and Saturday's game against Wizards. He is set to be re-evaluated next week.
Though Sabonis' X-rays came back clean, he's apparently still in enough pain to rule him out through the weekend. While he's sidelined, Trevor Booker (ankle) and Al Jefferson are the strongest candidates to see extra run.
