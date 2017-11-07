Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Tuesday

Sabonis (calf) will not play during Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Jeremiah Johnson of FS-Indiana reports.

Sabonis' calf bruise is apparently giving him significant discomfort, rending him unable to play Tuesday. In his stead, Al Jefferson will probably see a significant bump in playing time, while both Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner may each see more run than usual. It's possible Ike Anigbogu sees action off the pine too.

