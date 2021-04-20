Sabonis (back) will not play Wednesday against the Thunder.
A sore lower back kept Sabonis from playing in Monday's loss to the Spurs, and he'll miss another game as the Pacers move through a four-game Week 18. Following Wednesday's contest, Indiana is off Thursday and Friday before a home matchup against Detroit. With Myles Turner (toe) out and Goga Bitadze (ankle) questionable, coach Nate Bjorkgren may have to get creative with his frontcourt pairings.
