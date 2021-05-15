Sabonis (knee) is out for Saturday's contest against the Lakers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With Sabonis sidelined for the first time since April 29, Goga Bitadze will draw the start. Sabonis has one more chance to return during the regular season Sunday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Records triple-double in win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Another massive line•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Masterful triple-double in loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sniffs triple-double in win•