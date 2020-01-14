Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Playing through knee pain

Sabonis is still dealing with left knee soreness but will continue to play through the issue, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Coach Nate McMillan was informed by the medical staff that Sabonis can't injure his left knee any more by playing on it, and while he'll continue to suit up for the Pacers, Agness noted that the team will watch the big man closely moving forward. Sabonis struggled from the field in his last matchup Monday against the Sixers, though it's tough to say whether his poor shooting night was a result of a tough matchup or his knee still bothering him. The expectation is that he'll be ready to roll for Wednesday's clash in Minnesota.